A Fake Fyre Festival To Be Held At Ocean Beach Thursday Night

A friend of mine posted an event on Facebook last week titled “Fyre Festival At Ocean Beach” & it turns out many people were interested in attending.

Nearly 500 people are interested in a satirical take on the disastrous music festival that happened a few weeks ago.

If you are interested, the fake Fyre Festival is taking place between 6-10PM on Thursday night May 18th at the Ocean Beach fire pits and will feature the music of the artists (on a Bluetooth speaker) who were supposed to play the original Fyre Festival before everything went awry.

You’re cordially invited to the US debut of Fyre Festival… Billy and I are teaming up to provide yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience for you down at the newly renovated fire pits at Ocean Beach filled with zero celebrities (or Ja Rule), ok food from the nearby Safeway (chips, hot dogs, etc.), and of course, good times (*please see below). Now we probably should’ve said this to everyone attending the inaugural festival, but there will be very limited beer and food to the point where it will be rationed so let’s consider this event to be BYOB. Playing on the TBA bluetooth speaker company sponsored stage will be:

G.O.O.D. Music

Major Lazer

Blink 182

Disclosure

Kayatranda

Claptone

& more! (**please see below)

It is an unofficial event and is BYOB, though it is worth noting that booze technically is not allowed on the beach.

For more, head to the Facebook Event Page.