‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ Is Back At 7-Eleven For Two Days This Week

May 17, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: 7-eleven, Bring Your Own Cup

7-Eleven is bringing back “Bring Your Own Cup Day” this Friday & Saturday: May 19-20 from 11AM-7PM. What does that mean? Pretty much you can use anything as a cup for a Slurpee as long as it’s within 10 inches in diameter.

Your cup must be food-safe clean, watertight, and only one cup per person is allowed. Also, no matter the size of your cup, your Slurpee will only cost $1.50.

All flavors are available during the promotion as well, including the new Pepsi Fire at locations that have it.

For the record, I chickened out when I was confronted with the #pepsifire #slurpee

A post shared by On Second Scoop (@onsecondscoop) on

If you need more info on Bring Your Own Cup Day, head to 7-eleven.com.

