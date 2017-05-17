‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ Is Back At 7-Eleven For Two Days This Week

7-Eleven is bringing back “Bring Your Own Cup Day” this Friday & Saturday: May 19-20 from 11AM-7PM. What does that mean? Pretty much you can use anything as a cup for a Slurpee as long as it’s within 10 inches in diameter.
Your cup must be food-safe clean, watertight, and only one cup per person is allowed. Also, no matter the size of your cup, your Slurpee will only cost $1.50.
All flavors are available during the promotion as well, including the new Pepsi Fire at locations that have it.
If you need more info on Bring Your Own Cup Day, head to 7-eleven.com.