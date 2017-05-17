‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ Is Back At 7-Eleven For Two Days This Week

7-Eleven is bringing back “Bring Your Own Cup Day” this Friday & Saturday: May 19-20 from 11AM-7PM. What does that mean? Pretty much you can use anything as a cup for a Slurpee as long as it’s within 10 inches in diameter.

Fill your cup your own way because @Slurpee #BYOCupDay is FINALLY here May 19 and 20 from 11am-7pm. You don't wanna miss out! A post shared by 7-Eleven (@7eleven) on May 17, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Your cup must be food-safe clean, watertight, and only one cup per person is allowed. Also, no matter the size of your cup, your Slurpee will only cost $1.50.

All flavors are available during the promotion as well, including the new Pepsi Fire at locations that have it.

For the record, I chickened out when I was confronted with the #pepsifire #slurpee A post shared by On Second Scoop (@onsecondscoop) on May 16, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

If you need more info on Bring Your Own Cup Day, head to 7-eleven.com.