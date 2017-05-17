Free Boat Rentals At Oakland’s Lake Merritt This Saturday

This Saturday, the Lake Merritt Boating Center is offering free boat rentals from 11AM-5PM to celebrate National Safe Boating Week.
The National Safe Boating Week open house allows you to rent a paddle boat, canoe, sail boat, kayaks, or row boat for free for a half hour on the lake.
For more information head to oaklandnet.com, or call (510)-238-2196.
EMF 2017: A Free Music, Art, & Dance Festival In Oakland
Temperatues in Oakland are expected to be in the 80s on Saturday, so it’s a good day to head out on the lake.