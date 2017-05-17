Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.17.17

Earlier in the week, Dead Eyes went to a friend’s house in the Bay Area, where he saw in their bathroom they had installed a bench in the shower that was, in his mind, clearly for shower sex. To him, that was a clear example of his friend reaching a comfortable level of success, so the show wanted to know what else fits into that category. People called in with their takes, with answers ranging from jet skis to not having to pay off their overdraft fees anymore. If there’s anything that was missed, feel free to let us know on any of the show’s socials.

Plus, a new listener by the name of Tara called in trying to win tickets to see Imagine Dragons. She had a distinct voice, so Kevin decided to try out a new game with her called Guess Their Brand. In this game, the rest of the show would try to guess which brand of cigarette she smokes based on one question from each show member, with the winner scoring a cash prize. The correct answer may be surprising, but the most surprising aspect may be that Useless Weirdo can’t properly pronounce the cigarette brand Marlboro to save his life.

Also on today’s podcast:

Warriors fans of the Bay Area try their hand at commentating on an NBA game

Name That Narcotic touches on a handsy man that is not a fan of the city of Portland

The debut of a new Yelp review song from Death By Fireworks, who’ll be performing at Live 105’s BFD 2017

And more!

