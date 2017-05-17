LCD Soundsystem Playing Shoreline On Thursday For Google I/O 2017

On Thursday night as part of the Google I/O 2017 conference, LCD Soundsystem will be playing a set at the Shoreline.

If you’re trying to get in…that’s going to be tough, unless you’re a guest listed Google I/O conference attendee, or lucky enough to be a +1 of someone who is.

No worries though, the whole performance will be streaming online at youtube.com/lcdsoundsystem at 9PM (PST) on Thursday night.

Fun fact: the last time LCD Soundsystem played Shoreline it was when they opened for Arcade Fire in September of 2007!