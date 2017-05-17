Netflix Bringing Back ‘Arrested Development’ For A Fifth Season

The Bluths are returning for another season.

Netflix has announced that Arrested Development is returning for another season with the entire original cast and creator Mitchell Hurwitz at the helm.

“Arrested Development brings us structures, outerwear and choreography like no other comedy in history,” mused Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, leafing through photos of the banana stand, never nudes and Chicken Dances. “Season Four marked the first foray by Netflix into original comedy programming and this time, the Bluths will collectively be spending more quality time with their millions of fans around the world”

Arrested Development with Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat will be exclusively on Netflix at some point in 2018.

