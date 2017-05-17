San Antonio Spurs Fan Suing Warriors, Zaza Pachulia Over Kawhi Leonard Injury

San Antonio Spurs fan, Juan Vasquez, owner of card shop ‘What’s On Second, Inc.’ has filed a lawsuit against Zaza Pachulia & The Golden State Warriors on behalf of Spurs season ticket holders.

Spurs fan files legal action against the Warriors & Zaza Pachulia over Kawhi Leonard injury pic.twitter.com/wIkgnBE7Yu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 17, 2017

Spurs All-Star & MVP candiate, Kawhi Leonard, landed on Zaza Pachulia’s foot on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final resulting in Leonard missing the rest of that game and Tuesday’s Game 2 loss.

Zaza got his foot under Kawhi again pic.twitter.com/2KXlSGinC6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 14, 2017

On Monday, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called what Pachulia did dirty, among other things:

Gregg Popovich just went off about Zaza Pachulia. (via @JabariJYoung) pic.twitter.com/naJFWphfUl — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 15, 2017

The plaintiff’s demands in the lawsuit are as follows:

Judgment against defendants for a sum within the jurisdictional limits of the court for all their actual and exemplary damages in a sum determined by the trier of fact but in no event greater than $73,000.00;

A temporary restraining order be issued without notice to defendants and that defendants and others named herein be restrained from engaging in the conduct described above; and

Such other and further relief to which plaintiffs may be justly entitled.

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney, said. – KSAT

The Golden State Warriors currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series and play will resume in front of what is sure to be a rowdy crowd in San Antonio on Saturday night for Game 3.

For a full rundown of the lawsuit head to KSAT.