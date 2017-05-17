Third Eye Blind To Play Their Debut Album In Its Entirety For Final Time In Berkeley

It was already known that Third Eye Blind would be playing their multi-platinum selling debut album in its entirety this summer on their “Summer Gods” tour, but now it appears that they will never do that again once the tour ends.

The tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record’s release.

“It’s a record that stayed alive with these generations of people, who find it online and share it with each other. They have this original, authentic and immediate experience with the album. It’s not a twenty-year old album to them, it feels like it’s a current album somehow. That’s phenomenal to me. I haven’t seen that with other kinds of records, maybe it exists, but I haven’t seen it.” – Stephan Jenkins

We are not the kind of band to do something like this, but 20 years on constant rotation is quite a thing, so we will mark it this summer” says Stephan Jenkins. “I am sure that will be the only time we ever do it. The last night we will ever do this is where we started, in Oakland, California. – Alternative Press

The last date of the band’s summer tour is at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley with Silversun Pickups & Ocean Park Standoff and will serve as the final time the band plays their self-titled debut album in its entirety. They’re certain to still play hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “Graduate,” “How’s It Going To Be,” from that album at future shows, though.

