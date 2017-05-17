WATCH: Mike Shinoda Reacts To Teens Reacting To Linkin Park

Back in March Fine Bros. Entertainment put out a ‘Teens React To Linkin Park’ video:

Now, they have enlisted Linkin Park’s own, Mike Shinoda, to react to the teens reactions.

They start things off with Linkin Park’s latest single “Heavy” & most of the teens don’t recognize it as Linkin Park. Once “In The End” comes on though, then they get it.

Shinoda provides a lot of insight into the songs & videos as well as the band’s current philosophy in creating music. He also responds to fans saying that they’ve sold out.

Linkin Park & Snoop Dogg will be hitting the SAP Center on October 18.