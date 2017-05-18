21st Amendment Brewing Unveils Watermelon Funk Beer

Bay Area-based Brewing Company 21st Amendment offers up one of the most popular seasonal beers every summer with Hell Or High Watermelon. You’ve seen this can all over the place by now:

Cheers & Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there who put in long days, love with their whole hearts, and make the world go 'round. A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 14, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The San Francisco (& San Leandro) brewery is about to give us another twist on their popular watermelon beer with a new sour ale spin-off. On June 1st they will release Watermelon Funk.

Lady Liberty gettin' down on a Saturday. @svrollergirls A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 13, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

The beer has been described as one that “interlocks sour bass lines with syncopated sweet fruit notes, & downbeat aromas.”

The Funk is coming…June 1 drop date! Come get an exclusive taste at our May 25th release party at the brewery in San Leandro! 🍉😎 A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 16, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

While it won’t be available widely until June 1, you can get a preview at their San Leandro brewery on Thursday May 25 at 6PM. A $20 ticket gets you a signature glass, a first pour of Watermelon Funk, and a six-pack to go. For more info head to the Facebook event page.

This should be another hit for 21st Amendment.