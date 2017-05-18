LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

21st Amendment Brewing Unveils Watermelon Funk Beer

May 18, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: 21st Amendment Brewery, Watermelon Funk

Bay Area-based Brewing Company 21st Amendment offers up one of the most popular seasonal beers every summer with Hell Or High Watermelon. You’ve seen this can all over the place by now:

The San Francisco (& San Leandro) brewery is about to give us another twist on their popular watermelon beer with a new sour ale spin-off. On June 1st they will release Watermelon Funk.

Lady Liberty gettin' down on a Saturday. @svrollergirls

A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on

The beer has been described as one that “interlocks sour bass lines with syncopated sweet fruit notes, & downbeat aromas.”

While it won’t be available widely until June 1, you can get a preview at their San Leandro brewery on Thursday May 25 at 6PM. A $20 ticket gets you a signature glass, a first pour of Watermelon Funk, and a six-pack to go. For more info head to the Facebook event page.

This should be another hit for 21st Amendment.

…and we give you all that in a signature groove with the hip and away of Lady Liberty.

A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on

