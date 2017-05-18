LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Bill Murray Debuting New Musical Project In Napa This Summer

May 18, 2017 9:33 PM
Legendary actor & comedian, Bill Murray, is coming to the Northern California to kick off his “New Worlds” Tour this summer.

The much-adored 66-year old actor will be joined by cellist Jan Vogler, whom he met on an international flight, pianist Vanessa Perez, and violinist Mira Wang. Murray will be crooning and reading passages from the likes of Whitman & Hemmingway while the trio plays behind him.

The show will be happening July 20 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater.

Yes, tickets for this appearance have officially sold out, but you can grab them on Stubhub if you desire starting at $160.

 

