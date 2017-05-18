LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.18.17

May 18, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: BFD, Chris Cornell, Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Muse, Podcast, Sean Spicer, Steph Curry, Trump

Kevin Klein Live had the privilege of having Muse’s Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard stop by to chat with Kevin and Ally, plus debut new music as well. The song is called “Dig Deep”, which you can hear on Live 105 and on the website as well. The two also talked to Kevin and Ally about how they come up with their large stage productions, which the show was able to see firsthand at Oracle Arena on their last tour. The two said they get plenty of ideas at Burning Man, so now you have another person to be on the look for the next time you end up in that desert festival.

Plus, I’ve Got A Secret has been hanging over the show for the past week, with no clear loser from the last time. Plenty of thoughts and opinions were thrown out there, so it was decided that the punishment would be doubled, but a new person would have their secret guessed. The new subject was a woman going by Jennifica, who’s secret pissed off a good amount of the audience and most likely one person on the show even more.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • The show reflects on the loss of Chris Cornell
  • Useless Weirdo tries to interview people while they watch a film in a movie theater
  • Taking bets on how long it’ll be until President Trump is impeached
  • And more!

