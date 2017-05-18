LIVE 105 Mourns The Loss Of Chris Cornell

Tragically and shockingly, we lost another music icon this morning: legendary front man Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple Of The Dog fame.

Although he left us this morning, his music will immortally live on and unquestionably impact future generations of young rock fans forever.

Chris Cornell, the man with one of the most powerful, inimitable and distinctive voices in the history of alternative rock, sadly passed away this morning only hours after Soundgarden had played a sold-out show in Detroit Rock City.

Unfathomably, Chris was only 52 and leaves behind a wife, 3 children and countless grieving music fans who he had profoundly touched and inspired by his incredible work.

– LIVE 105 DJs

LIVE 105’s top 10 Soundgarden/Audioslave/Temple Of The Dog songs of all time:

In memory of Chris Cornell

1. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun (1994)

2. Audioslave – Like a Stone (2002)

3. Temple Of The Dog – Hunger Strike (1991)

4. Soundgarden – Spoonman (1994)

5. Soundgarden – Fell On Black Days (1994)

6. Audioslave – Show Me How to Live (2002)

7. Audioslave – I Am The Highway (2002)

8. Soundgarden – Rusty Cage (1992)

9. Soundgarden – Outshined (1991)

10. Audioslave – Cochise (2002)