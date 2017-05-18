LiveNation Offering $799 Festival Passport That Gets You Into 90+ Music Festivals

LiveNation has had some cool offers already this year such as the Ticket To Rock, which got you into 4 Shoreline shows for $65, as well as the National Concert Week deal of $20 tickets with no fees, but this is their most ambitious yet. Starting Monday at 10AM you can get your hands on a Festival Passport that gets you into over 90 music festivals worldwide.

Be one of the lucky few to get the first ever Festival Passport. Check out more details at http://livemu.sc/FestivalPassport #festpass17 A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation) on May 18, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Among the festivals you can get into are:

Austin City Limits

Bonnaroo

EDC Las Vegas

Electric Forest

Governor’s Ball

Lollapalooza

Sasquatch!

Voodoo

+ International festivals like:

Reading + Leeds

Download Festival

Rock am Ring

Lollapalooza Berlin + Lollapalooza Paris

The passport will not cover travel, but if you are interested in making even two of these festivals on the list the pass is worth it. Get it starting Monday morning at Festivalpassport.com.

Keep in mind only 1,000 will be available so jump on them QUICK!