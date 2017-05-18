LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

LiveNation Offering $799 Festival Passport That Gets You Into 90+ Music Festivals

May 18, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Festival Passport, Livenation

LiveNation has had some cool offers already this year such as the Ticket To Rock, which got you into 4 Shoreline shows for $65, as well as the National Concert Week deal of $20 tickets with no fees, but this is their most ambitious yet. Starting Monday at 10AM you can get your hands on a Festival Passport that gets you into over 90 music festivals worldwide.

Among the festivals you can get into are:

  • Austin City Limits
  • Bonnaroo
  • EDC Las Vegas
  • Electric Forest
  • Governor’s Ball
  • Lollapalooza
  • Sasquatch!
  • Voodoo

+ International festivals like:

  • Reading + Leeds
  • Download Festival
  • Rock am Ring
  • Lollapalooza Berlin + Lollapalooza Paris

The passport will not cover travel, but if you are interested in making even two of these festivals on the list the pass is worth it. Get it starting Monday morning at Festivalpassport.com.

Keep in mind only 1,000 will be available so jump on them QUICK!

 

