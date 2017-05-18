Muse Debut New Music On Kevin Klein Live; Admit They Got Ideas From Burning Man

One of the most popular bands in the world decided to hang out with one of the most popular morning shows on our station. Muse front-man Matt Bellamy and drummer Dominic Howard joined Kevin Klein in studio to debut their new politically charged song “Dig Down”.

“It’s that feeling about, how are we gonna get through this time?” Bellamy further explained that he “wanted to send a positive message”. “Hunker down and sort of grin and bear it for a while and dig down.”

For now, the track is a single release, but the Howard did tease new music later in the year.

“It’ll definitely be part of an album. I think that’s something that we’re still working towards and probably look forward to putting out.”

In the meantime, Muse is focused on a slew of upcoming tour dates. They’ll be performing at festivals all over the world, including Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, Reading, and more. Closer to home, the band will be at Shoreline Amphitheater on September 15th. Muse are known for their ambitious live shows, featuring dramatic stage production and pyrotechnics. Singer Matt Bellamy revealed where some of their theatrical ideas come from.

“I go to Burning Man most years. I get a lot of ideas from there. You know there are some many amazing art cars there with all these crazy fire, flame-throwing sharks driving around.”

Listen to Kevin Klein Live’s full interview with Muse to find out what the band thinks of tech guys, and what fans should do if they see the band at a urinal.

