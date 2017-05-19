LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Jack White To Release “We’re Going To Be Friends” Children’s Book

May 19, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Children's Book, Jack White

Jack White is preparing to release a children’s book inspired by The White Stripes hit “We’re Going To Be Friends”.

White is collaborating with illustrator Elinor Blake (Red And Stimpy, Pee Wee’s Playhouse) on the book.

The story will focus on Lee Suzy Lee “as she goes to school with her books and pens, looks for bugs, shows and tells, and finds a friend.”

Jack White Gives Tour Inside Third Man Records

The original White Stripes song as well as a new version by Blake and the Woodstation Elementary School Singers will be included with the book as a digital download.

“We’re Going To Be Friends” will be released on November 7, 2017, but you can pre-order it now for $15 at Thirdmanstore.com.

