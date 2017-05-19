Jack White To Release “We’re Going To Be Friends” Children’s Book

Jack White is preparing to release a children’s book inspired by The White Stripes hit “We’re Going To Be Friends”.

#jackwhite to release a children's book #We'reGoingToBeFriends, illustrated by Elinor Blake will be available on November 7. #thirdmanbooks pic.twitter.com/bFqL1AWCSj — Jack White Hub (@JackWhiteHub) May 19, 2017

White is collaborating with illustrator Elinor Blake (Red And Stimpy, Pee Wee’s Playhouse) on the book.

The story will focus on Lee Suzy Lee “as she goes to school with her books and pens, looks for bugs, shows and tells, and finds a friend.”

The original White Stripes song as well as a new version by Blake and the Woodstation Elementary School Singers will be included with the book as a digital download.

“We’re Going To Be Friends” will be released on November 7, 2017, but you can pre-order it now for $15 at Thirdmanstore.com.