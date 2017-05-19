Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.19.17

Ally has always wanted more animals and singing on Kevin Klein Live, so Kevin decided to give in, but with a little evil twist. Kevin decided to have another edition of Scare-oke, but with some possibly deadly reptiles from The Reptile Exhibit. In this version, Twinkie and Ally were forced to sing the songs of Chris Cornell while having a reptile in their general vicinity. If you want to see all the fun that happened at their expense, head on over to Kevin Klein Live’s Facebook to see the video of the live stream.

Plus, there are plenty of people trying to get into Ally’s Big Gay Box at the Oakland A’s Pride Night, including infamous fan Girly Willie. Girly Willie called in today to pitch an idea to Kevin on how he could get permission to get in and the idea was making out with Kevin in studio. Kevin was not a fan of this idea and even got his wife on the phone to try and help weasel his way out of this stunt. Unfortunately for Kevin, it doesn’t seem he’s going to walk away from this a happy man…

Also on today’s podcast:

The debut of a new segment Inside The Craigslist Posting

Bridge Battle returns, pitting the San Mateo Bridge against the Carquinez Bridge

Kevin and Ally debate what is the most desired age and look of the ideal doctor

And more!

