Third Annual SF Porch Fest Tomorrow

May 19, 2017 11:15 AM

Over 60 bands are set to play in San Francisco’s Mission District & Noe Valley tomorrow between 12PM-6PM.

The free all ages, all genres event will feature bands playing on porches, stoops, backyards, and popping up wherever they can all afternoon.

SF Porch Fest’s goal is to reflect the creativity and diversity of San Francisco. There will be bands on every corner and dancing in the streets.

For a schedule of performances head to sfporchfest.org.

 

