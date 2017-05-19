Third Annual SF Porch Fest Tomorrow

Over 60 bands are set to play in San Francisco’s Mission District & Noe Valley tomorrow between 12PM-6PM.

The free all ages, all genres event will feature bands playing on porches, stoops, backyards, and popping up wherever they can all afternoon.

#sfporchfest 2016. Such a cool concept! Hanging and pickin on Orange Alley with @thebeautyoperators A post shared by georgiainmymind (@georgiainmymind) on May 21, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

SF Porch Fest’s goal is to reflect the creativity and diversity of San Francisco. There will be bands on every corner and dancing in the streets.

Bay To Breakers Happening In San Francisco This Sunday

For a schedule of performances head to sfporchfest.org.