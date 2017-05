Sony is preparing to release their Spider-Man offshoot film, Venom, on October 5, 2018 and we now know who will be playing the sinister, long-tongued nemesis of Spider-Man.

Tom Hardy (The Dark Night Rises, The Revenant) is set to star in the film and Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) will direct the film.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Sony will release Spider-Man: Homecoming this summer and we can surely expect Venom & Spidey to battle it out on screen in the next few years.

