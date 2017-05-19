Uji Time Brings Their Fish-Shaped Ice Cream Cones To San Francisco

It’s likely that over the past year you’ve noticed fish-shaped ice cream cones popping up on your Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds. A spot called Uji Time Dessert opened up by the UC Berkeley campus in 2016 & brought fish-shaped cones filled with red bean paste (taiyaki) to a Bay Area crowd that really wanted it.

🐟 never tasted soo good! A post shared by ❀ Alice | California Bay Area (@tiny_kittenn) on May 15, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

This week, Uji Time expanded to San Francisco, taking up a spot in Japantown’s Peace Plaza West (22 Peace Plz #440).

You can get flavors such as lychee, lavender, rose, coffee, & more in either a cone, or bowl. The San Francisco location will also have slush drinks and amitsu (a Japanese dessert that can be compared to a parfait.)

Soft opening hours at the Japantown location are 3-9PM daily.

For more, head to Eater SF.