Uji Time Brings Their Fish-Shaped Ice Cream Cones To San Francisco

It’s likely that over the past year you’ve noticed fish-shaped ice cream cones popping up on your Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds. A spot called Uji Time Dessert opened up by the UC Berkeley campus in 2016 & brought fish-shaped cones filled with red bean paste (taiyaki) to a Bay Area crowd that really wanted it.
This week, Uji Time expanded to San Francisco, taking up a spot in Japantown’s Peace Plaza West (22 Peace Plz #440).
You can get flavors such as lychee, lavender, rose, coffee, & more in either a cone, or bowl. The San Francisco location will also have slush drinks and amitsu (a Japanese dessert that can be compared to a parfait.)
uji time's 2nd location is in SF! matcha + black sesame taiyaki @ujitimedessert | japantown, sf – 22 peace plaza # 440 (next to daiso)
Soft opening hours at the Japantown location are 3-9PM daily.
