Dublin’s New Waterpark Set To Open Next Weekend

May 20, 2017 9:34 PM
A long-delayed new $43 million waterpark will open in Dublin on Saturday May 27 and here’s a look inside the place:

The Wave will be our new favorite water park. Opens next weekend.

An open house was held on Friday May 19th to give local residents a preview of the place and we got a good look at it.

The park will feature six slides, three pools, and a water playground.

Admission to The Wave will be $15 for Dublin residents & $17 for non-residents. Afternoon admission (3PM-6PM) will be $13 for residents & $15 for non-residents.

Kona Ice was the hottest booth at The Wave. Thank you city of Dublin for inviting Kona Ice to your ribbon cutting ceremony.

Slides names include the “Dublin Screamer,” “Shamrock Swirl,” “Emerald Plunge,” the “Golden Wave,” “Riptide Rider,” and the “Mt. Diablue”.

The Wave will be open daily from June 3 to Aug. 13 and then weekends only during Aug. 19 through Sept. 24.

I think it's gonna be a good summer . . #thewave #thewavedublin #waterslide #aquaticpark #eastbay #mybackyard

