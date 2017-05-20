Dublin’s New Waterpark Set To Open Next Weekend

A long-delayed new $43 million waterpark will open in Dublin on Saturday May 27 and here’s a look inside the place:

The Wave will be our new favorite water park. Opens next weekend. A post shared by Oscar (@carjunky) on May 19, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

An open house was held on Friday May 19th to give local residents a preview of the place and we got a good look at it.

#OpenHouse tonight for #TheWave 🌊…the new aquatics facility at #EmeraldGlenPark…and new home of the #DublinGreenGators 🐊…looking forward to the grand opening #MemorialDayWeekend! 🇺🇸 A post shared by Ander Choi (@anderchoi) on May 19, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

The park will feature six slides, three pools, and a water playground.

Here is my tour of @thedublinwave #catchthedublinwave #dublinca #bayarea #livermore #pleasanton #waterpark #trivalley @dublin_ca @dublinpio A post shared by Carrie Williams (@mackidpleasanton) on May 20, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Admission to The Wave will be $15 for Dublin residents & $17 for non-residents. Afternoon admission (3PM-6PM) will be $13 for residents & $15 for non-residents.

Kona Ice was the hottest booth at The Wave. Thank you city of Dublin for inviting Kona Ice to your ribbon cutting ceremony. A post shared by Kona Ice of Castro Valley (@konaice_castrovalley) on May 20, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Slides names include the “Dublin Screamer,” “Shamrock Swirl,” “Emerald Plunge,” the “Golden Wave,” “Riptide Rider,” and the “Mt. Diablue”.

The Wave will be open daily from June 3 to Aug. 13 and then weekends only during Aug. 19 through Sept. 24.

A post shared by MK (@mjkish) on May 3, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT