Dublin’s New Waterpark Set To Open Next Weekend

A long-delayed new $43 million waterpark will open in Dublin on Saturday May 27 and here’s a look inside the place:
An open house was held on Friday May 19th to give local residents a preview of the place and we got a good look at it.
The park will feature six slides, three pools, and a water playground.
Admission to The Wave will be $15 for Dublin residents & $17 for non-residents. Afternoon admission (3PM-6PM) will be $13 for residents & $15 for non-residents.
Slides names include the “Dublin Screamer,” “Shamrock Swirl,” “Emerald Plunge,” the “Golden Wave,” “Riptide Rider,” and the “Mt. Diablue”.
The Wave will be open daily from June 3 to Aug. 13 and then weekends only during Aug. 19 through Sept. 24.