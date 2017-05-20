Marshawn Lynch Hosts Impromptu Group Bike Ride In Oakland

Oakland native & new Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch led a big group bike ride through the streets of Oakland on Saturday:
It started at Oakland Tech and went down College Avenue through Berkeley.
Marshawn also has his own bike, the Beastmode Ripper thanks to Sea Bikes.
Awwwwww YEAH!🙌🏽 Look who's gonna be riding with us on the #oaklandrideout! That's right, @BEASTMODE Marshawn Lynch!😱 And check out that bike!👀 The #beastmoderipper is reality! If you want to see this bike and ride with us, Marshawn, and the #cyclesquadmaniaccs, meet up at the Oakland Tech High School tomorrow at 1pm. Let's get it!💪🏽 #sebikeslife #marshawnlynch #sebikes
