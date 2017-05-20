LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Marshawn Lynch Hosts Impromptu Group Bike Ride In Oakland

May 20, 2017 5:14 PM
Oakland native & new Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch led a big group bike ride through the streets of Oakland on Saturday:

It started at Oakland Tech and went down College Avenue through Berkeley.

Marshawn also has his own bike, the Beastmode Ripper thanks to Sea Bikes.

For more head to Review Journal.

