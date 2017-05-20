Marshawn Lynch Hosts Impromptu Group Bike Ride In Oakland

Oakland native & new Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch led a big group bike ride through the streets of Oakland on Saturday:

Marshawn Lynch on a Saturday bike ride with his friends — hundreds of them. Group will ride to Berkeley and back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/HaAffMaW5R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2017

It started at Oakland Tech and went down College Avenue through Berkeley.

Marshawn also has his own bike, the Beastmode Ripper thanks to Sea Bikes.

