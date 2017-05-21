Tom Morello Pens Poem To Chris Cornell

Tom Morello, Chris Cornell’s bandmate in Audioslave, wrote a heartfelt message about his good friend after news of his passing broke this past Thursday.
Later that day, Morello wrote a poem in tribute to the iconic frontman.
You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade
We’ll continue to remember Chris Cornell through the music he graced us with.