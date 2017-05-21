Tom Morello Pens Poem To Chris Cornell

Tom Morello, Chris Cornell’s bandmate in Audioslave, wrote a heartfelt message about his good friend after news of his passing broke this past Thursday.

Later that day, Morello wrote a poem in tribute to the iconic frontman.

WATCH: Audioslave’s Final Show Together

Via Rolling Stone:

You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow You’re twilight and star burn and shade You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free Your vision pierces, you do not see You are pieces strewn on the hillside You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar You’re twilight and star burn and shade You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more You’re not there, now you’re always here You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song Maybe no one has ever known you You are twilight and star burn and shade

We’ll continue to remember Chris Cornell through the music he graced us with.