Tom Morello Pens Poem To Chris Cornell

May 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Audioslave, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello

Tom Morello, Chris Cornell’s bandmate in Audioslave, wrote a heartfelt message about his good friend after news of his passing broke this past Thursday.

Later that day, Morello wrote a poem in tribute to the iconic frontman.

Via Rolling Stone:

You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked

You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart

You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free

Your vision pierces, you do not see

You are pieces strewn on the hillside

You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true

You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more

You’re not there, now you’re always here

You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell

You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song

Maybe no one has ever known you

You are twilight and star burn and shade

We’ll continue to remember Chris Cornell through the music he graced us with.

 

