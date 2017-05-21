LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes Of 2017

May 21, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Bay to Breakers, costumes, San Francisco

Bay To Breakers, the annual marathon/drunken costume party, was held for its 106th year in San Francisco on Sunday.

Once the real footrace is over it becomes Halloween on the streets of the City in the middle of May. Here were are favorite costumes for 2017:

10. Wayne’s World

9. The Flash & Loki

The Flash and Loki, at the Bay to Breakers #baytobreakers #comicbooklegends

A post shared by Felix Sanchez (@timetracker2643) on

8. Jared Kushner In Iraq

#baytobreakers #kushner

A post shared by David Poon (@noopd) on

7Elvises & whatever the heck that bluebird thing is…

For real, though. What is this?

6. Salmon Headed Upstream

Salmon are headed upstream #baytobreakers #sanfrancisco

A post shared by Kelly Kimball (@greybear62) on

Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes 2016

5. Katy Perry Sharks

4. Thor

Happy Birthday @mollywobblesdewop. #thor #baytobreakers #marvel #MarvelHeroes #comics

A post shared by Andrew Hair (@thesolidhair) on

3. The Bay Bridge

Not sure if it's safe to run on this bridge 😳#baytobreakers

A post shared by Satellite Healthcare|WellBound (@satellitehealthcare) on

2. Mighty Morphin Power Ra(n)gers

Happy #Bay2Breakers! #Mighty #Morphins

A post shared by ricoluis07 (@ricoluis07) on

1. Forrest Gumps & Jenny’s

✌🏻 Forrests ✌🏻 Jennys #baytobreakers #forrestgump #ijustfeltlikerunning

A post shared by Jennifer Rebecca (@jrrakos) on

If you want to get in on the party next time, Bay To Breakers will return every third Sunday in May.

 

 

 

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live