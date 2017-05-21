Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes Of 2017

Bay To Breakers, the annual marathon/drunken costume party, was held for its 106th year in San Francisco on Sunday.

Once the real footrace is over it becomes Halloween on the streets of the City in the middle of May. Here were are favorite costumes for 2017:

10. Wayne’s World

9. The Flash & Loki

The Flash and Loki, at the Bay to Breakers #baytobreakers #comicbooklegends A post shared by Felix Sanchez (@timetracker2643) on May 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

8. Jared Kushner In Iraq

#baytobreakers #kushner A post shared by David Poon (@noopd) on May 21, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

7. Elvises & whatever the heck that bluebird thing is…

For real, though. What is this?

6. Salmon Headed Upstream

Salmon are headed upstream #baytobreakers #sanfrancisco A post shared by Kelly Kimball (@greybear62) on May 21, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

5. Katy Perry Sharks

Nobody I'd rather SWIM through life with #karimaissharkbait #ogclerb #roomiesforlife #dosharkseatquiche? #baytobreakers A post shared by Brooke (@brookenayden) on May 21, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

4. Thor

Happy Birthday @mollywobblesdewop. #thor #baytobreakers #marvel #MarvelHeroes #comics A post shared by Andrew Hair (@thesolidhair) on May 21, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

3. The Bay Bridge

Not sure if it's safe to run on this bridge 😳#baytobreakers A post shared by Satellite Healthcare|WellBound (@satellitehealthcare) on May 21, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

2. Mighty Morphin Power Ra(n)gers

Happy #Bay2Breakers! #Mighty #Morphins A post shared by ricoluis07 (@ricoluis07) on May 21, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

1. Forrest Gumps & Jenny’s

✌🏻 Forrests ✌🏻 Jennys #baytobreakers #forrestgump #ijustfeltlikerunning A post shared by Jennifer Rebecca (@jrrakos) on May 21, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

If you want to get in on the party next time, Bay To Breakers will return every third Sunday in May.