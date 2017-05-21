Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes Of 2017

Bay To Breakers, the annual marathon/drunken costume party, was held for its 106th year in San Francisco on Sunday.
Once the real footrace is over it becomes Halloween on the streets of the City in the middle of May. Here were are favorite costumes for 2017:
10. Wayne’s World
9. The Flash & Loki
8. Jared Kushner In Iraq
7. Elvises & whatever the heck that bluebird thing is…
For real, though. What is this?
6. Salmon Headed Upstream
5. Katy Perry Sharks
4. Thor
3. The Bay Bridge
2. Mighty Morphin Power Ra(n)gers
1. Forrest Gumps & Jenny’s
If you want to get in on the party next time, Bay To Breakers will return every third Sunday in May.