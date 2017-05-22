LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Brendon Urie Discusses “Bizarre” New Panic! At The Disco Music

May 22, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Brendon Urie, Panic! at the Disco

As Brendon Urie kicks off his run on Broadway’s “Kinky Boots” this week, he dished on the future of Panic! At The Disco’s music with PopBuzz.

When it comes to the follow-up to 2016’s Death Of A Bachelor Urie says he has about 10 working demos that are about a minute & a half long, and says it’s “stuff he didn’t expect to have written.”

On the songs themselves, Urie went on:

“It’s really just bizarre… Yeah I guess bizarre is probably the best way to describe it,” Brendon tells PopBuzz. “It’s kind of out there… It’s more like broken down in terms of production. It’s more relying on vocal, where the vocals as a background will build a chord and carry a song instead of a lot of instruments carrying. That’s the best way.”

So, more vocal-driven music. Not a bad thing if you appreciate the range Brendon Urie displays live and on their most recent records.

There’s no timetable for a new Panic! album, bur we’ll keep you updated on the progress of it.

