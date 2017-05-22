Corgi Con Ice Cream Social In San Francisco This June

You’re here because you care about corgis, or ice cream. Most likely both. If so, good, because Smitten Ice Cream’s location at 904 Valencia Street is hosting an ice cream social to benefit Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017.
Smitten is known for flash-freezing their ice cream with liquid nitrogen & their flavors include blueberry lavender, cookie dough with pretzels & chocolate chips, earl grey & more.
On Saturday June 3 from 1PM-4PM join them at their Mission District location to eat ice cream and hang out with some corgis!
#Repost @thecorgicon with @repostapp ・・・ Quick! Use those little mice thingamajigs and head over to CorgiCon.com! Summer's merchandise is now ready for pre order! Don't miss out!!! Orders ship out the week of 6/3 and to celebrate this release, previous corgi con merchandise is now 40% off!!! What are you waiting for?! #CorgiCon #SummerFun #Swag #PreOrder
A portion of Smitten’s proceeds that day will go to supporting Corgi Con.
PS: Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017 is on Saturday June 17 at SF’s Ocean Beach and currently has 26k people interested in attending according to its Facebook event page.
