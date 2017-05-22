LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Corgi Con Ice Cream Social In San Francisco This June

May 22, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Corgi, ice cream, San Francisco, Smitten

You’re here because you care about corgis, or ice cream. Most likely both. If so, good, because Smitten Ice Cream’s location at 904 Valencia Street is hosting an ice cream social to benefit Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017.

Smitten is known for flash-freezing their ice cream with liquid nitrogen & their flavors include blueberry lavender, cookie dough with pretzels & chocolate chips, earl grey & more.

On Saturday June 3 from 1PM-4PM join them at their Mission District location to eat ice cream and hang out with some corgis!

A portion of Smitten’s proceeds that day will go to supporting Corgi Con.

PS: Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017 is on Saturday June 17 at SF’s Ocean Beach and currently has 26k people interested in attending according to its Facebook event page.

For more on the Corgi Con Ice Cream Social head here.

