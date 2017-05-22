Corgi Con Ice Cream Social In San Francisco This June

You’re here because you care about corgis, or ice cream. Most likely both. If so, good, because Smitten Ice Cream’s location at 904 Valencia Street is hosting an ice cream social to benefit Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017.

This is your last call! Our Mission Hot Chocolate flavor, in collaboration with @dandelionchocolate is in it's last week! This spicy little number, a mixture of Madagascar chocolate with warm spices and chiles is only available at our 🔥 SF Mission shop 🔥 A post shared by Smitten Ice Cream (@smittenicecream) on May 22, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Smitten is known for flash-freezing their ice cream with liquid nitrogen & their flavors include blueberry lavender, cookie dough with pretzels & chocolate chips, earl grey & more.

On Saturday June 3 from 1PM-4PM join them at their Mission District location to eat ice cream and hang out with some corgis!

A portion of Smitten’s proceeds that day will go to supporting Corgi Con.

PS: Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017 is on Saturday June 17 at SF’s Ocean Beach and currently has 26k people interested in attending according to its Facebook event page.

For more on the Corgi Con Ice Cream Social head here.