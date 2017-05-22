Golden State Warriors Return To NBA Finals + Upcoming Schedule

After a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors will return to the NBA Finals and face either the Cleveland Cavaliers, or Boston Celtics starting Thursday June 1.
The Warriors are also the first team in NBA history to start the playoffs 12-0.
Here’s the schedule for the NBA Finals.
All times in Pacific time.
Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. on ABC
Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 5 p.m on ABC
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m on ABC
Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m on ABC
Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. on ABC
Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. on ABC
Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m on ABC