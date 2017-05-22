Hunter Pence Plans To Open Gaming Cafe

In case you were unaware, San Francisco Giants outfielder, Hunter Pence, and his wife Alexis are a couple of nerds.
They love board games, card games, video games, and coffee.
According to MLB.com the pair also form an unstoppable Super Smash Bros. team.
On the #AskGaryVee Youtube show and podcast last week, The Pence’s revealed (at ~4:40) that they’re planning to open a coffee shop where you could play board games, card games & video games.
Hunter says the two would like to host gaming tournaments at the shop.
The Pence’s didn’t say when, or where the shop would be opening, but it sounds like it’s definitely happening & hopefully it’ll be in the Bay Area.
