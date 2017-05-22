Jack Antonoff Talks New Bleachers Music, Germaphobia, and Lena Dunham

Jack Antonoff has an impressive resume. He’s won multiple Grammy Awards, is part of a celebrity power couple, and regularly works with heavy-hitters like Lorde, Sia, and Taylor Swift. Now he can add another impressive achievement to that list: guest on Kevin Klein Live.

Right off the bat, Jack and Kevin discovered they share a common phobia; namely germaphobia. While the singer struggled to think of how much money he spends on hand sanitizer every month, he did pass on this piece of advice: “You gotta alcohol swab the hell out of your phone.”

Jack’s band Bleachers has a new album called Gone Now coming out June 2nd. You’ve probably heard “Don’t Take The Money” here on Live 105. The music has a clear 80s influence, something Antonoff admits is in his blood. “A lot of that DNA is in my soul because I was born in ’84, so when I was a baby, you know my mother is breast feeding me, I’m at the diner as a baby, you know Depeche Mode is on the radio.”

Check out the full interview below to find out why Jack is taking his childhood bedroom on the road with him, and how he feels about longtime girlfriend Lena Dunham getting nude on TV.

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.