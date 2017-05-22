Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.22.17

This weekend afforded Kevin something he has not been able to have in a long time: his house entirely to himself to relax and do whatever he wanted. He chose to play a little game of pocket pool while watching Varsity Blues, a classic from his youth, but something went awry. It was as if the voice of God or reason called out to him, asking him what he was doing mid-session. Unfortunately for him, the voice and prying eyes came from a force that would have far worse consequences on him than any supernatural force ever could…

Plus, in a chat with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Ally revealed that as a young child, she would hump her stuffed animals. This completely threw everything Kevin had planned to talk about completely out of whack. He was determined to learn as much as possible about what nefarious acts young Ally got into with her stuffed animals and which ones in particular were her favorites. In fact, it even turned into a guessing game for listeners to win tickets to see Pixies. And yet the answer being quite obvious, no caller was able to get it dead-on.

Also on today’s podcast:

A look back at a slew of tributes to the late Chris Cornell from various bands are compared to Ally and Twinkie’s tribute last Friday

Kevin and Ally workshop a way to improve the Terminator franchise by just having it star a different film legend

Is It Berkeley looks at a latte served in a used avocado shell

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes