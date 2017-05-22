Memorial Day Picnic Planned At San Francisco’s Dolores Park

Looking for Memorial Day plans? An unofficial picnic is slated to take place at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Monday May 29th from 1-4PM.

This particular picnic is supposed to be for those who currently work as interns in the Bay Area,nearly 3k people are “interested” in attending the event.

The organizers have stated the rules that no alcohol will be permitted, but it’s unlikely that’s going to stop anyone.

Whether you plan to picnic, or not, Dolores Park will be a hot destination all Memorial Day weekend long. Also, worth noting that the fine for littering in the park is likely to go up from $192 to $1,000 soon. So pick up after yourself!

For more, head to the Facebook Event page.