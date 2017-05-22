LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

A Reboot Of The ‘Resident Evil’ Franchise Is Already In The Works

May 22, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil

A mere few months after the release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, there are plans for a reboot of the franchise.

Constantin Film chairman Martin Moszkowicz told Variety Magazine that his production company has a reboot in development. The reboot does not come as a surprise considering that the previous 6 films grossed $1.2 billion worldwide to date.

No word on if Milla Jovovich or writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson will return to the series based on the popular Capcom video game.

 

feet A Reboot Of The Resident Evil Franchise Is Already In The WorksBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live