A Reboot Of The ‘Resident Evil’ Franchise Is Already In The Works

A mere few months after the release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, there are plans for a reboot of the franchise.

Constantin Film chairman Martin Moszkowicz told Variety Magazine that his production company has a reboot in development. The reboot does not come as a surprise considering that the previous 6 films grossed $1.2 billion worldwide to date.

No word on if Milla Jovovich or writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson will return to the series based on the popular Capcom video game.

