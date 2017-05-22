SJ Taco Festival of Innovation In San Jose This Saturday

The 6th annual San Jose Taco Festival of Innovation hits History park (1650 Senter Road) on Saturday May 27 from 11AM-5PM.
Moveable Feast is bringing 25+ food trucks to History Park as well as local craft breweries, street vendors, and Luchador wrestling.
$10 General Admission + Drink – 1 General Admission and 1 drink ticket (beer, wine, or bottled water). Must be 21 and over IF consuming alcohol.
$35 Unlimited Tasting Pass – 1 General Admission ticket and 1 wristband for Unlimited Craft Beer tasting, and a souvenir glass. Must be 21 and over. ($40 at gate)
Free Kids Admission Ages 3-11 – One Kid Admission ticket. ($5 at gate)
Tickets can be purchased here.
Here’s a look at some of the food trucks who will be in attendance:
For more, head to the Facebook event page.