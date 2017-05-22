Watch Taylor Momsen’s Emotional Cover of Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’

By Annie Reuter

Many artists have paid tribute to Chris Cornell in the form of cover songs following the death of the singer last week. Perhaps the most emotional performance comes from Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless, who decided to cover Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” at a show in Camden, N.J. on Saturday (May 20).

Momsen showcased her deep vocals during her powerful performance of the song. Pausing between lines to wipe away tears, the singer managed to hold her own on the slowed track while the crowd screamed in approval. At the end of the song, she covered her eyes with her hands as she walked off the stage in tears. Watch her performance below.

The Pretty Reckless served as openers for Soundgarden during several shows leading up to Cornell’s death. They opened the final show that Cornell played with his band on Wednesday (May 17) in Detroit. Later that night he was found dead in his hotel room after committing suicide.

Tonight is our final show with @soundgarden at the Fox Theater in Detroit, great band, great people, wonderful crew, new family, thanks to all #tprtour2017 A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) on May 17, 2017 at 9:10am PDT