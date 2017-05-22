The Legend Of Alameda’s Haunted Insane Asylum

Around the corner of Mariner Square Drive & Marina Village Parkway in Alameda once stood an old, abandoned building. There has been debate over what exactly its purpose used to be. Ghost hunters wanted to believe it was an insane asylum that was haunted. Some say it was a dentists office, but many say it was simply an old military hospital that was abandoned decades prior to burning to the ground in 2009.

Here’s a shaky video of the place from 2008:

& here’s the haunted tale some believe: Down the street from the intersection of Marina Village Pkwy and Mariner Square Dr. stood an abandoned building. Patients used to be tortured and killed there. At nighttime, if you stood out in the front and looked at the fifth window from the right on the second story you’d see the blinds open and close themselves. Sometimes when you walked inside, you’d hear a loud scream the second you entered. When inside, you’d hear screaming coming from a distant room in the house. Down in the basement there were ropes that people used to hang themselves with. Even during the day, if you took pictures occasionally there would be orbs, or even a glowing, ghostly figure in the picture.

If you speak Spanish, here’s a better video detailing the place:

What was really up with the building before it burned down in March of 2009? Supposedly, it was merely a hospital and dental unit for military personnel that sprung up in 1941 and was sporadically used as a place to distribute medical supplies through the 1990s.

It was known as the Navy FISC Administration Building and was abandoned a few decades ago. Once empty, it became a prime target for vandals and taggers.

Trespassers and ghost hunters frequented the building until it burned down in 2009. Believe what you want & if you’d like to read more on the supposed haunted asylum, head to TheNewsDiva. For more photos, head here.