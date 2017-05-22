LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The National ‘Boxer’ Turns 10

May 22, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: The National

A decade ago The National released what would be regarded as one of their seminal albums, Boxer.

The band had gotten some good press off their second album Alligator but most came from the “album you missed” ilk on indie music blogs. (Pitchfork has since ranked Alligator at number #40 and Boxer at #110 in their top albums of the 2000s list.) Then came Boxer and it put them firmly on the atlternative music scene.

The band went from playing Bimbo’s in San Francisco to the Fox in Oakland. Now they have graduated to the Greek in Berkeley for their upcoming tour. The last 10 years have also featured 2 films, multiple tours and albums, and a 2014 GRAMMYs nomination for Best Alternative Album for Trouble Will Find Me.

The National is set to release their 7th studio record Sleep Well Beast on September 8, 2017. Click here to check out the first single ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

