Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.23.17

It’s been on hiatus for some time, but the Big Effin’ Tip returned to Kevin Klein Live, where the rideshare drivers spreading the word about this show get some sweet rewards for their troubles. Twinkie was sent to the streets of San Francisco to see if he would get lucky enough to find someone on one of the many rideshare apps at random listening to the show. To the surprise of everyone, especially Kevin, it turns out the show has gotten much more popular since the last time the show did this reward.

Speaking of the show’s past, the show looked back fondly on their Brazil correspondent from the Rio Olympics, but they haven’t had a reason to contact their beloved Jessica until now. Apparently the medals awards at the 2016 Games have begun to deteriorate and fall apart, so the show attempted to give her a call, which they didn’t have much hope in reaching. But apparently good fortune was a theme on today’s show, in which she did answer, although not as ecstatic about the reunion as Kevin and Ally were…

Also on today’s podcast:

An interview with Jeffrey Tambor gets a little uncomfortable

Ally Oops returns to confuse the Bay Area in time for the NBA Finals

Analyzing currency exchange trends in BitCoin leaves the show with headaches

