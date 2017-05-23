New Bus Service Will Take You To LIVE105’s BFD 2017 For $17

Live Nation has partnered with Bauer’s Limo to offer round trip VIP bus rides to & from six separate Bay Area destinations to LIVE105’s BFD 2017 on Saturday June 10.

Just announced: Want VIP round trip bus rides to @ShorelineAmp for only $12-$17 total? Don't drink and drive. Visit https://t.co/9hLYuMrnLS pic.twitter.com/ymGgKjG62Y — LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) May 22, 2017

Round trip tickets are $12-$17 and here’s where you can leave from:

Concord BART Station (pickup at 8:30AM)

Manzanita Park & Ride – Mill Valley (pickup at 8:30AM

Union Square Westin St. Francis (pickup at 9AM)

Dublin Pleasanton BART Station (pickup 9:15AM)

Millbrae BART Station (pickup 9:45AM)

San Jose Convention Center (pickup at 10AM)

Spots are limited so get them ASAP at Get2Theevent.com.

Buses will depart from Shoreline 30 minutes after the show ends.

These rides will be cheaper than an Uber, or Lyft to & from the event & you don’t have to pay for parking.

Don’t drink and drive, lessen traffic on the roads and sit back and enjoy the ride. For more, head to Get2TheEvent.com.