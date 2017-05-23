LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

New Bus Service Will Take You To LIVE105’s BFD 2017 For $17

May 23, 2017 7:20 PM

Live Nation has partnered with Bauer’s Limo to offer round trip VIP bus rides to & from six separate Bay Area destinations to LIVE105’s BFD 2017 on Saturday June 10.

Round trip tickets are $12-$17 and here’s where you can leave from:

  • Concord BART Station (pickup at 8:30AM)
  • Manzanita Park & Ride – Mill Valley (pickup at 8:30AM
  • Union Square Westin St. Francis (pickup at 9AM)
  • Dublin Pleasanton BART Station (pickup 9:15AM)
  • Millbrae BART Station (pickup 9:45AM)
  • San Jose Convention Center (pickup at 10AM)

Spots are limited so get them ASAP at Get2Theevent.com.

Buses will depart from Shoreline 30 minutes after the show ends.

These rides will be cheaper than an Uber, or Lyft to & from the event & you don’t have to pay for parking.

Don’t drink and drive, lessen traffic on the roads and sit back and enjoy the ride. For more, head to Get2TheEvent.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live