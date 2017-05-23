New Secret “World Of Color” Drink Available At Disneyland

One of my favorite drinks at Disneyland has been an off the menu alcoholic drink known as the ‘Fun Wheel’ available at the Cove Bar in California’s Great Adventure. You’ve probably seen this one before:
Fun Wheel + Fun Wheel = Perfect Day
A few of those & you might start feeling a little bit tipsy. Now, there’s something vibrant for those of you who want a super cool secret drink without the alcohol. Available at Candy Palace in Disneyland – you can ask for the “World of Color”. It’s a slushy drink with sweet & sour fruit flavors.
I've never had so many fun drinks at Disneyland until this past weekend. We stopped in at Candy Palace for the unofficial "World of Color" Goofy's Glaciers slushie. It is all the flavors layered together to form a rainbow of colors. It was a bit sweet for my liking, but way cute!
Sometimes it also looks like this:
[Food Adventures]: This rainbow drink is every flavor of Goofy's Glaciers in 1 cup. You can just ask the attendant for every flavor or ask for a "World of Color" from what I hear. The flavors blended really well together but be warned on a warm day, it mixes fast and the colors blend together. I got mine at the Candy Palace.
This is a Goofy Glacier, but with all of the flavors! You can ask for either Rainbow or the World of Color drink and they will know what you are talking about! The flavors that they had were cherry, blue raspberry, lemonade, and passion fruit. This was so refreshing and it is perfect for some hot days that are coming up! This drink is $4.79 before AP discount. It's available at trolley treats, candy palace, pooh corner, and Maurice's treats.
You’re getting flavors like lemonade, blue raspberry, cherry, and several others in this drink.
