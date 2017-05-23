LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

New Secret “World Of Color” Drink Available At Disneyland

May 23, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Candy Palace, Disneyland, World Of Color

One of my favorite drinks at Disneyland has been an off the menu alcoholic drink known as the ‘Fun Wheel’ available at the Cove Bar in California’s Great Adventure. You’ve probably seen this one before:

A few of those & you might start feeling a little bit tipsy. Now, there’s something vibrant for those of you who want a super cool secret drink without the alcohol. Available at Candy Palace in Disneyland – you can ask for the “World of Color”. It’s a slushy drink with sweet & sour fruit flavors.

Sometimes it also looks like this:

Continuing with the rainbow theme…😆🌈 This is a Goofy Glacier, but with all of the flavors! You can ask for either Rainbow or the World of Color drink and they will know what you are talking about! The flavors that they had were cherry, blue raspberry, lemonade, and passion fruit. This was so refreshing and it is perfect for some hot days that are coming up! Special thanks to @ktthedisneybear for the inspiration and @dailydoseofdlr for telling me to try this! This drink is $4.79 before AP discount. It's available at trolley treats, candy palace, pooh corner, and Maurice's treats. Let's attempt to make this super popular😂 ・ #disneylandfood_ #disneylandfood #foodsofdisneyland #foodsofdisney #eatdisneyland #disneyeats #disneyfood #disneyfoodblog #disneyhungry #diningindisney #socaldisneylandapunite2 #abc7eyewitness #disneyland #disneytreats #dlr #disneylandresort #goofysglaciers #candypalace #mainstrert #worldofcolordrink #rainbowdrink #rainbow #passionfruit #blueraspberry #cherry #lemonade

A post shared by Disneyland Food (@disneylandfood_) on

You’re getting flavors like lemonade, blue raspberry, cherry, and several others in this drink.

For more, head to Pop Sugar.

 

