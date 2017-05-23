New Secret “World Of Color” Drink Available At Disneyland

One of my favorite drinks at Disneyland has been an off the menu alcoholic drink known as the ‘Fun Wheel’ available at the Cove Bar in California’s Great Adventure. You’ve probably seen this one before:

A few of those & you might start feeling a little bit tipsy. Now, there’s something vibrant for those of you who want a super cool secret drink without the alcohol. Available at Candy Palace in Disneyland – you can ask for the “World of Color”. It’s a slushy drink with sweet & sour fruit flavors.

Sometimes it also looks like this:

You’re getting flavors like lemonade, blue raspberry, cherry, and several others in this drink.

For more, head to Pop Sugar.