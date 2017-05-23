Oakland’s Paramount Theatre Screening ‘The Big Lebowski’

On Friday night June 30, Oakland’s Paramount Theatre is hosting a classic movie night. They’ll be showing the 1998 cult classic Coen Brothers comedy, “The Big Lebowski” on the big screen.
The showing will be Friday night June 30th and 8PM and you get in for just $3 on Ticketmaster.
If you’ve never seen “The Big Lebowski,” or if you just want to experience it again in a theater, this is a good place to do it.
As far as a sequel goes, there’s no official plan for that, but a spin off film is being made about one of The Big Lebowski’s most notorious characters, The Jesus. Jeff Bridges has stated he would gladly revive his character for a cameo in that film.