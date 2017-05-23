LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

‘Top Gun’ Sequel Confirmed By Tom Cruise

May 23, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: sequel, Top Gun

The long-awaited sequel to one of the 80s most popular action films has been confirmed. Tom Cruise broke the news on an Australian TV interview that not only is it happening, but it should start filming within the next year.

Cruise is currently promoting his starring role in a reboot of the “Mummy” series & recently confirmed he’d be back for an “Edge Of Tomorrow” sequel.

Rumors about a potential “Top Gun” sequel heated up in early 2016 when producer Jerry Bruckherimer mentioned it.

We can probably expect the film to hit theaters in 2019 at this rate. For more, head to Uproxx.

 

