‘Top Gun’ Sequel Confirmed By Tom Cruise

The long-awaited sequel to one of the 80s most popular action films has been confirmed. Tom Cruise broke the news on an Australian TV interview that not only is it happening, but it should start filming within the next year.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Cruise is currently promoting his starring role in a reboot of the “Mummy” series & recently confirmed he’d be back for an “Edge Of Tomorrow” sequel.

Rumors about a potential “Top Gun” sequel heated up in early 2016 when producer Jerry Bruckherimer mentioned it.

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

We can probably expect the film to hit theaters in 2019 at this rate. For more, head to Uproxx.