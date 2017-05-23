Vegan Dogs Meetup In San Francisco This June

V-Dog is a company that creates plant-based, hypoallergenic, kibble & dog snacks. They’re based in San Francisco and they’re here to cater to your vegan dog. Don’t think dogs can be vegan? Well, V-dog explains that just like humans, dogs are omnivores that have adapted to digesting starches 28 times better than wolves. They claim dogs are often more energetic, leaner, and healthier when on a vegan while other benefits include elimination of allergic reactions, better oral hygiene, improved skin/coat, and weight management.

Nor Cal Corgi Con 2017 This June

V-Dog is hosting a vegan dogs meet up on Sunday June 11 from 11AM-2PM at San Francisco’s Baker Beach. There will be vegan dog treats. ball chasing, swimming, and much more. We’re sure kale will be involved somehow.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.