Cop Responds To Noise Complaint, Ends Up Jamming With The Band

Last weekend, Toronto band Vinyl Ambush were playing a little gig at a house party. At one point early in the evening, they received a noise complaint and Peel Regional Police asked that they stop playing by 9:30 PM. They didn’t.

However, when police returned something unexpected happened. Instead of citing them or shutting the show down, officer Constable Clark jumped in to jam with the band for a song.

Before the officer departed he gave the band and partygoers some advice about how to handle their future as musicians:

“Don’t stop. You’re going to have haters, you’re going to have fans. Don’t regardless of what people tell you. I can tell you as someone who’s experienced in playing shows, you guys are tight…Enjoy yourselves. Play a couple more then do what you gotta do.”

