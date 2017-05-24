LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Cop Responds To Noise Complaint, Ends Up Jamming With The Band

May 24, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Canada, Toronto

Last weekend, Toronto band Vinyl Ambush were playing a little gig at a house party. At one point early in the evening, they received a noise complaint and Peel Regional Police asked that they stop playing by 9:30 PM. They didn’t.

However, when police returned something unexpected happened. Instead of citing them or shutting the show down, officer Constable Clark jumped in to jam with the band for a song.

Before the officer departed he gave the band and partygoers some advice about how to handle their future as musicians:

“Don’t stop. You’re going to have haters, you’re going to have fans. Don’t regardless of what people tell you. I can tell you as someone who’s experienced in playing shows, you guys are tight…Enjoy yourselves. Play a couple more then do what you gotta do.”

For more, head to City News.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live