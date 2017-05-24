Hunter Pence And Denard Span To Serve As Peet’s Baristas Next Week

San Francisco Giants’ outfielders Hunter Pence & Denard Span are set to serve as baristas at a pair of San Francisco Peet’s Coffee locations next Tuesday, May 30.

Peet’s is no stranger to have Bay Area athletes working in their stores & most recently had Warriors center Javale McGee as a barista at the Ferry Building in February.

Serving up some @peetscoffee to #DubNation! ☕️ A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

You’ll be able to find Hunter Pence serving drinks at the Ferry Building Peet’s Coffee location from 11AM-noon on May 30 & Denard Span will be at the 2080 Chestnut location from 11AM-noon as well. They’ll be promoting Peet’s Giants Clubhouse Blend coffee.

Monday's are always better with @peetscoffee Giants Clubhouse Blend. Now at the ATT Park Giants Dugout Store! pic.twitter.com/AwXx4LP8Gl — Giants Dugout Store (@SFGDugoutStore) May 22, 2017

5% of proceeds from sales of the Giants Clubhouse Blend will be donated to the Giants Community Fund.