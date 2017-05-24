LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Hunter Pence And Denard Span To Serve As Peet’s Baristas Next Week

May 24, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Denard Span, Hunter Pence, Peet's Coffee, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants’ outfielders Hunter Pence & Denard Span are set to serve as baristas at a pair of San Francisco Peet’s Coffee locations next Tuesday, May 30.

Peet’s is no stranger to have Bay Area athletes working in their stores & most recently had Warriors center Javale McGee as a barista at the Ferry Building in February.

Serving up some @peetscoffee to #DubNation! ☕️

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

You’ll be able to find Hunter Pence serving drinks at the Ferry Building Peet’s Coffee location from 11AM-noon on May 30 & Denard Span will be at the 2080 Chestnut location from 11AM-noon as well. They’ll be promoting Peet’s Giants Clubhouse Blend coffee.

5% of proceeds from sales of the Giants Clubhouse Blend will be donated to the Giants Community Fund.

