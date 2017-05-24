Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.24.17

Ally was missing from today’s show, but Kevin and the rest of the show didn’t let that slow them down from putting on a good show on Kevin Klein Live. Today’s show saw the return of Farmer’s Market Price Is Right, where callers bid on how much the random artisan home grown products being sold at the Ferry Building’s Farmer’s Market yesterday. But much like the stock market, randomness dictates these prices and to a certain extant, so do the players’ chances as well.

Plus, Iron Lung Lady returned to the airwaves when she tried to pretend to be someone selling some farmer’s market-related crap over the phone. But as Ice Pick Johnson was on the phone as well, Kevin Klein Live saw this as a perfect opportunity to play match maker yet again. The show’s success is unprecedented at this point, so the odds were in the favor of this love connection working out. Unfortunately though, it seems Kevin the Love Doctor’s luck has run out.

Also on today’s podcast:

Debuting the new game involving regrettable back tattoos Lady and the Tramp Stamp

Kevin has a minor meltdown on the delays involving the show’s planned Festival Buckets

How the couples you constantly see posting photos on Instagram and Facebook probably aren’t that happy

And more!

