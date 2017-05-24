My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way Opens Up about Addiction, Debuts New Music

By Abby Hassler

My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way opened up in a recent interview with Billboard about how the ending of the band and his marriage served as a catalyst for his self-destructive behavior.

“The band ended, and I was going through a divorce at the same time. I do the most stressful things in clumps. The way I knew how to deal with that, through life, was to self-medicate so that’s what I did,” he revealed. “The tail end of My Chem was so dark for me —I was in a fog… I was trying to stay up and I was failing. I had always self-soothed through narcotics from an early age.”

After the band’s dissolution, Way formed Electric Century with longtime friend David Debiak. The two released their debut single, “I Lied,” in 2014. It was during that time Debiak helped Way identify and get help for his substance abuse.

“Dave saw what was happening. Drug addicts are notorious liars and at the time, I was a notorious liar about my addiction, that I didn’t have a problem,” he said. “I was in denial for decades. It was fitting that it was the first song anyone could listen to and that it was released while I was getting admitted into rehab. All of it was this weird cosmic joke — art imitating life imitating art.”

Listen to Way’s new Electric Century single “You Got it All Wrong” below.