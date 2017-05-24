Sausage Fest Block Party In Oakland This Saturday

This Saturday May 27 from 12PM-6PM head to the foot of Broadway and Water Streets in Oakland’s Jack London Square for the Sausage Fest Block Party in Oakland.

The block party itself is free and offers sausage-inspired dishes, music, and craft beers.

Tickets are between $10-$30 and include commemorative pint glasses, t-shirts, and beers depending on if you get a GA or VIP ticket. They can be purchased here.

Here’s the vendors you’ll be able to find there:

Barrels Lemonade

Rosamunde Sausage Grill

The GrilledCheezGuy

Bliss Pops

Chop Bar

Lungomare

Brotzeit Lokal

Bison Organic Beer

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Cleophus Quealy Beer Company

Pyramid Brewing Co.

Laughing Monk Brewing

Uncommon Brewers

For more on the Sausage Fest, head to the Facebook event page.