Sausage Fest Block Party In Oakland This Saturday

This Saturday May 27 from 12PM-6PM head to the foot of Broadway and Water Streets in Oakland’s Jack London Square for the Sausage Fest Block Party in Oakland.
The block party itself is free and offers sausage-inspired dishes, music, and craft beers.
Tickets are between $10-$30 and include commemorative pint glasses, t-shirts, and beers depending on if you get a GA or VIP ticket. They can be purchased here.
Here’s the vendors you’ll be able to find there:
Barrels Lemonade
Rosamunde Sausage Grill
The GrilledCheezGuy
Bliss Pops
Chop Bar
Lungomare
Brotzeit Lokal
Bison Organic Beer
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Cleophus Quealy Beer Company
Pyramid Brewing Co.
Laughing Monk Brewing
Uncommon Brewers
For more on the Sausage Fest, head to the Facebook event page.