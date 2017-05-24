Spicy Skittles And Starburst Are Coming Soon

According to a report from People, the Wrigley Company is preparing to release “Sweet Heat” versions of both Starburst & Skittles this winter.

We’ll have Skittles flavors such as Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry, and Lemon Spark. Starburst will have differ slightly and will include Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange, and Pipin’ Pineapple.

Coming soon Skittles sweet heat. These are awesome. The heat slowly builds up. They are also making sweet heat Starburst as well !!#skittlessweetheat #sweetsandsnacksexpo #chicago A post shared by JunkFoodMom (@junkfoodmom) on May 23, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The candies made their debut this week at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago and are expected to hit shelves by December 2017, or January 2018.

Coming Jan 2018: Sweet Heat Skittles – begins as Skittles then gets spicy after 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/4RE73HRyAq — Kevin Pang (@pang) May 24, 2017

For more, head to People.