Spicy Skittles And Starburst Are Coming Soon

May 24, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Skittles, Starburst, Sweet Heat

According to a report from People, the Wrigley Company is preparing to release “Sweet Heat” versions of both Starburst & Skittles this winter.

We’ll have Skittles flavors such as Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry, and Lemon Spark. Starburst will have differ slightly and will include Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange, and Pipin’ Pineapple.

The candies made their debut this week at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago and are expected to hit shelves by December 2017, or January 2018.

For more, head to People.

 

