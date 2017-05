Season 7 of Game Of Thrones isn’t hitting HBO until July 16, but we have our first legit full-length trailer now.

This trailer marks the first time in an almost a year that we’ve seen new live-action footage from the series.

Meanwhile, four high-profile writers are working George R. R. Martin on potential spin-offs to the show.

The Great War is coming in season 7 and July 16th is getting closer and closer.