Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie is set for a run on Broadway this summer in “Kinky Boots”. It opens Friday, but video has surfaced of the singer performing “Soul Of A Man”.

Urie plays the role of Charlie Price in the musical.

i used to be *wipes tear* emo. i have a brendon urie poster in my room, and i'll always love him, i'm so excited to see kinky boots because i love the difference between stark sands vocals and brendon's hsjdjnxbskkd -jenna • #kinkyboots#brendonurie#charlieprice A post shared by catie and jenna (@heathersandhansen) on May 24, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

